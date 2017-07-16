'The Gifted' Season 1 Spoilers: FOX Introduces Characters in New Teasers

(Photo: FOX) A promotional banner for "The Gifted."

With the nearing premiere of the highly anticipated comic book adaptation "The Gifted," FOX released nine promos introducing the characters whose stories fans will follow in the series.

"True Blood" alum Stephen Moyer and "Person of Interest" alum Amy Acker will play husband and wife Reed and Caitlin Strucker, respectively.

They have gifted children named Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White). With the help of their parents, they will try to adapt to their abilities in "The Gifted" season 1 all while being hunted down by the government.

Other characters in "The Gifted" season 1 include Clarice Fong as Blink played by Jamie Chung. She is a mutant with the ability to teleport through portals.

Viewers will also get to meet Lorna Dane aka Polaris, a mutant who can control magnetism. She promises to bring trouble into the mix considering that it is all that others think about when they see her.

"The Gifted" season 1 will also feature a character named Marcos Diaz aka Eclipse, a mutant with the ability to absorb and manipulate photons. Sean Teale will bring the role to life in the series.

Blair Redford will also be part of the action as John Proudstar better known as Thunderbird, who possesses superhuman athletic ability.

Last but not the least is Agent Turner, played by Cody Bell in "The Gifted" season 1. The character is affiliated with the Sentinel Programs, which is centered on capturing mutants.

Sentinels are, of course, the mutant-hunting robots featured in the "X-Men" comic books. The mutants in "The Gifted" season 1 will come together in the hopes of escaping and ultimately overpowering them.

The synopsis for the series reads:

Reed and Caitlin are two normal suburban parents whose lives get thrown into chaos when they discover that their children possess mutant powers in THE GIFTED. Teens Lauren and Andy are involved in an incident at their high school which reveals their mutual powers to the world, forcing their parents to flee their old lives in order to protect their children. The Strucker family goes on the run from the government agency the Sentinel Services, which includes Agent Jace Turner, who is determined to protect the rest of the population from mutants. And things are made even more complicated by the fact that Reed is a prosecutor in the district attorney's office tasked with going after mutants, which is why his children hid their powers from him for as long as possible. But with the family on the run, their only hope comes in the form of an underground network that helps mutants in trouble — and it's full of mutants dealing with their own issues.

"The Gifted" season 1 premieres Monday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.