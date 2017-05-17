'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' news: Claire Foy of 'The Crown' eyed as the new Lisbeth Salander

Claire Foy, who currently plays Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," is reportedly being courted by Fox to play Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl in the Spider's Web," the latest installment in the "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" series.

Facebook/dragontattooRooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," released in 2011.

The news was reported first by Variety, indicating that its sources claim that Foy is the top choice to take over the role, which was played by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in the prior installments of the series. The article clarifies that no actual offer has been made yet, although it will be made soon.

However, the publication also states that Foy is in talks with Damien Chazelle for her to play as the female lead in his film, "First Man," opposite Ryan Gosling, who will portray the role of Neil Armstrong. Similar to "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," no actual offer has been made to Foy as yet.

"The Girl in the Spider's Web" is the fourth book in the series. This is the first Lisbeth Salander book written by Swedish author and journalist David Lagercrantz, having taken over the series after original author Stieg Larsson's death. It is also the first film in the series that will be produced in English. The previous books in the series, including "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," were first adapted into Swedish films. The film will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who also helmed the 2016 horror movie "Don't Breathe." The script is being written by Alvarez, Steven Knight, and Jay Basu.

Aside from Lisbeth Salander, the role of Mikael Blomkvist will also be recast. Daniel Craig played the character in the Hollywood adaptation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo."

"The Girl in the Spider's Web" is tentatively scheduled for release on Oct. 19, 2018.