'The Glass Castle' Release Date, Cast News: Trailer Featuring Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson

A new trailer for the upcoming movie "The Glass Castle" has recently been released by Lionsgate.

The film is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls, which was published back in 2005. The movie stars Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. The adaptation was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also wrote it with Andrew Lanham.

The trailer features Larson as Jeannette Walls, a woman who grew up in a not-so-conventional way with her dysfunctional family. Her father Rex (Harrelson) is an alcoholic who lives with his artistically inclined life partner Rose Mary (Naomi Watts). The film tells the story of Walls's life and her difficult journey in pursuit of fulfillment and acceptance.

In one scene in trailer, Larson's character is told by her father, "You were born to change the world. You're not like me."

In tears, Walls replied, "I am like you, and I'm glad."

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar® winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls's best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father, found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms."

Larson's involvement with "The Glass Castle" comes more than a year after she won her first Academy Award in Leny Abrahamson's "Room." The upcoming movie is also the second time that Cretton and Larson have worked together after the release of the indie hit "Short Term 12" back in 2013.

Larson most recently appeared in the movie "Kong: Skull Island," and will play the lead role in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" movie. Her superhero character will also be making an appearance in the much-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War."

"The Glass Castle" is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 11.