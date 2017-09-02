'The Goldbergs' Season 5 Cast News, Air Date: AJ Michalka Not Coming Back as Series Regular

Facebook/TheGoldbergsABC 'The Goldbergs' season 5 premieres in September.

Fans are going to see a lot less of Lainey Lewis in the upcoming fifth season of "The Goldbergs."

According to an exclusive report from TVLine, AJ Michalka is not going to be returning as a series regular in season 5. However, fans will still get to see her every now and then.

It can be recalled that the season 4 finale ended with Lainey telling her boyfriend, Barry (Troy Gentile), that she will be heading to Georgia for college. The couple have been through a lot, but they will not survive a long-distance relationship.

"That relationship between Barry and Lainey was really important, especially in grounding [Barry]," executive producer Adam F. Goldberg explained to the publication. "I loved exploring the idea of what happens when a guy like Barry is madly in love and has a serious girlfriend. But [with] these family shows, the kids grow up, and all the dynamics eventually change, and that's one that had to change."

Michalka recently released a new single with her sister, "iZombie" star Alyson Michalka, after years of being absent from the music scene. The duo, who reverted back to their original name Aly & AJ, dropped the track "Take Me" from their upcoming album.

And while Lainey will not be as present in the new season, fans are going to see more of Geoff Schwartz, as it was revealed earlier this year that Sam Lerner had been promoted to series regular status. As fans know, Lerner plays Geoff, who is one of Barry's best friends. Geoff is in a relationship with Erica (Hayley Orrantia), but it remains to be seen, though, how everything will work out since she also graduated from high school at the end of season 4.

"The Goldbergs" season 5 will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with an episode paying homage to 1985's "Weird Science" starring Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Michael Hall and Kelly Lebrock.