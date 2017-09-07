'The Good Doctor' Premiere Date, Cast News: Freddie Highmore Talks Playing a Doctor with Autism

"The Good Doctor" on ABC isn't a typical medical drama series. Lead star Freddie Highmore finds his role refreshing and challenging as he plays a medical expert with autism and savant syndrome.

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Freddie Highmore leads "The Good Doctor" on ABC and he will play a medical expert with autism.

Highmore is Dr. Shaun Murphy on "The Good Doctor" who begins his first year as a surgical resident at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He's a highly skillful as a doctor and has an unusual thinking process because of his disorder.

But also because of his disorder, the good doctor has to prove himself to his colleagues. Playing the role of someone with autism also bears responsibility for the actor. Highmore, however, is only glad he's doing this show.

"It's nice to be saving people after years of killing them," the actor joked. Highmore, of course, is alluding to his previous series "Bates Motel," where he played a serial killer.

To prepare for "The Good Doctor," co-creator David Shore revealed that they consulted with experts and people in the spectrum. Highmore said that the aim of the show is not to portray a stereotype.

"I appreciate the way in which Shaun is a fully formed character. Often, people with autism on screen have been represented as somewhat emotionless or singularly focused on one thing, and that isn't true," Highmore said. "We get to see Shaun in moments of joy, what makes him excited, alongside the very real struggle he's facing."

"The Good Doctor" is based on a Korean drama series that aired in 2013. Former "Hawaii Five-O" star Daniel Dae Kim, who has Korean roots, is also executive producing the show.

"The Good Doctor" also stars Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman who has known Dr. Murphy in his younger years. Hill Harper (Dr. Horace Andrews), Nicholas Gonzalez (Dr. Neil Melendez), Chuku Modu (Dr. Jared Unger), Irene Keng (Dr. Ellen McLean) and Antonia Thomas (Claire Browne) are also in the series.

ABC will premiere "The Good Doctor" on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10:00 p.m. EST.