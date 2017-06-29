'The Good Doctor' Series Premiere, Spoilers: American Adaptation of South Korean Medical Drama to Air on ABC This Fall

"Bates Motel" alum Freddie Highmore is set to portray a young surgical resident with a brilliant mind on ABC's upcoming medical-drama series, "The Good Doctor."

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABCPromotional banner for AB's upcoming medical-drama series "The Good Doctor" featuring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

Based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name, the series tells the story of Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic savant who leaves his small town and troubled childhood behind and relocates to Silicon Valley to join the prestigious surgical unit at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. There, he will set out to use his extraordinary medical gifts to both save lives and challenge the initial skepticism of his colleagues — that is, if he makes it into the residency program in the first place.

The official trailer released by ABC shows Shaun's mentor and good friend Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) speaking to the hospital board members on his behalf. The board is concerned about Glassman's decision to hire an autistic into their surgical team and is asking the President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to justify his reasons.

Glassman responds that Murphy's high-functioning mind and genius level skills in several areas allow him to see things and analyze them "in ways that we can't even begin to understand." And despite the challenges that may be posed by his autism, his savant syndrome will make him a valuable asset to the hospital's surgical team.

True enough, the trailer shows Shaun's surgical skills in action when, upon arriving at San Jose, he witnesses a young man get sprayed with glass shards from a falling signboard. He gets right in, manages to restore breathing, and even aids the surgical team in saving the man's life by pointing out a split-second inconsistency in his echocardiograph.

Shaun will also be faced with the challenge of connecting with his colleagues, which may cause some strain and conflicts to arise in the long run.

A collaborative project between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, "The Good Doctor" was developed by David Shore, creator of "House," and Daniel Dae Kim, best known as Chin Ho Kelly in "Hawaii Five-0." It is set to air on Mondays, 10 p.m. ET, on ABC during the 2017-18 television season.

The series also stars Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, and Hill Harper.