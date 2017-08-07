'The Good Fight' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Erica Tazel Not Returning as Series Regular

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs 'The Good Fight' season 2 premieres in 2018.

"The Good Fight" may have added new names to its series regulars roster for season 2, but it is removing one familiar face in the process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Erica Tazel will not be returning as a series regular in the new season. Tazel portrayed Barbara Kolstad in the show's first season, but the publication also noted that she may appear in future episodes.

In her stead, two cast members have been promoted to series regular status, while one actress from "The Good Wife" will be reprising her role in the same capacity.

As previously reported, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi, who respectively play Julius Cain and Jay Dipersia, have been upped to series regulars. Cain was a character who also appeared in "The Good Wife." In its spin-off's first season, he joined Reddick Boseman & Kolstad before Diane (Christine Baranski). Fans are surely excited to see more of Boatman in the role.

Dipersia, on the other hand, is an investigator at Reddick Boseman & Kolstad. He also works as a mentor to Marissa (Sarah Steele), who aspires to be an investigator herself.

It has also been revealed that Audra McDonald has been tapped to bring life to a character she originated in "The Good Wife." She will be playing Liz Lawrence, who is Adrian Boseman's (Delroy Lindo) ex-wife. The two still have some unresolved issues between them, and the second season will see them trying to work these out.

The upcoming second season of "The Good Fight" is expected to pick up immediately after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw Maia (Rose Leslie) getting arrested for her father's crimes. It has also been said that season 2 will explore Maia trying to get her career off the ground with a rap sheet.

"I don't know how much of it will be jail time, but we'll definitely see the difficulties of a lawyer trying to start out who gets arrested, how difficult that can be," Robert King, who co-created the original series and its spin-off with his wife Michelle, previously stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

