'The Good Place' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers, News: Is Another Big Twist Coming?

The premiere of "The Good Place" season 2 is weeks away but nothing much has been spoiled about what's coming up. Is another big twist to be expected?

Facebook/NBCTheGoodPlace "The Good Place" will return on NBC with a one-hour premiere for season 2.

The show dropped a bomb in the final episode of season 1 when Michael (Ted Danson) finally revealed that the Good Place is actually the Bad Place, also known as hell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a big twist like this will likely happen again in season 2 but one could only speculate about this big secret since a lot can happen in the series.

"The reality is that people are going to be expecting [the twist]," show creator Michael Schur told Entertainment Weekly about "The Good Place" season 2. "Our challenge is to do another season of the same show, with the same vibe, but with a different feeling and being surprising in different ways."

"The Good Place" season 2 will be an actual reset because the four main characters — Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Tahani (Jameel Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and Jianyu/Jason (Manny Jacinto) — had their memories wiped out in the season 1 finale.

Eleanor was also shown to have woken up on her "first day" in the Good Place with Michael telling her about her death on earth.

The group's challenge, this time around, is to see if they can recall having known each other before. Before the memory wipe-out, Eleanor left a note to herself to find Chidi, which is what will play out in the second season.

Meanwhile, the first season of "The Good Place" is now available on Netflix. Viewers curious about the show can finally catch up and see why it's called one of the best comedies on TV today.

"The Good Place" season 2 will have a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. After that, the show will settle on its usual Thursday time slot at Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. EDT beginning Sept. 28. The second season will have 13 episodes.