'The Good Place' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers, Plot News: 1st Look Reveals Eleanor Finds Chidi [PHOTO]

NBC's "The Good Place" ended last season with Michael (Ted Danson) wiping out the memories of Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and her friends Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto). It turned out, they weren't in heaven all along but were spending eternity in a place Michael, as the architect, built to torment the sinners.

Twitter/NBCTheGoodPlace/DarcyCarden "The Good Place" cast take a break from filming the second season, which will be back in the fall.

Before the memory wipeout, however, Eleanor left a note to herself to "find Chidi" and in a new report from Entertainment Weekly, a set of photos reveals that it looks like the two soulmates are reunited. But nothing in "The Good Place" is what it seems, as viewers have learned from season 1.

Show creator Michael Schur said Danson's character "has an individual torture vector for each of the four," and their souls will remain tormented. Schur also hinted Eleanor in season 2 is slightly different and her clothes are indicative of this change.

"The Good Place" season 2 is almost halfway through filming, according to Danson in an interview with Vulture. "It's packed with great twists and turns and funny stuff," he said. "We're no longer trying to create this new world, we're just having a lot of fun."

Danson also hinted the bosses from "The Good Place," which is actually part of the Bad Place, will figure a lot into the new season. The four main characters will also be spread out to interact with new "soulmates" and new scenarios as part of Michael's torture.

Janet (D'Arcy Carden), the Siri-like android helping out Michael, has also gotten another reboot and it will be interesting to see what her new personality is like. Tune in to "The Good Place" on NBC when it returns for 13 fresh episodes for season 2 on Sept. 28.