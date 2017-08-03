'The Good Place' Season 2 Release Date: Hour-Long Premiere Airing on Sept. 20

The date has been set for the premiere of the Ted Danson and Kristen Bell-led series, "The Good Place."

"The Good Place" season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20 on NBC

Mike Schur's fantasy comedy series "The Good Place" is back on NBC. It will premiere with an hour-long episode on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. The show will follow the series premiere of "America's Got Talent."

The first episode of "The Good Place" season 2, titled "Everything is Great Part 1," will have a few interesting twists and definitely more comedic moments, as revealed by William Jackson Harper, who portrays Chidi.

"The nervousness takes on a different tone because the world has changed. It's not just simply ducking and dodging and running from Michael because now we know Michael, we know who he is. And it changes things," Harper told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "And in a way, it's really interesting because the audience will probably know some things that the characters won't know, and that does change things narratively, which is fun."

The second season of "The Good Place" consists of 13 episodes. Episodes after the first one will air on its regular time slot, on Thursdays, starting Sept. 28, at 8:30 p.m. EDT, before the "Will & Grace" revival series.

For the uninitiated, "The Good Place" follows the adventures of protagonist Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) in the afterlife. This foul-mouthed hard-drinking woman was admitted to "The Good Place" by mistake. After having been mistaken for someone who helped save innocent people who have been placed on death row, she gets to enjoy the better region of the afterlife wherein, as the name suggests, only good people reside.

Instead of divulging the mistake, she attempts to learn how to be good.

