'The Good Place' Season 2 Spoilers, Air Date: Story To Be Told From Michael's POV

Facebook/NBCTheGoodPlace 'The Good Place' will return on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The upcoming second installment of "The Good Place" will basically start from scratch following the do-over from the season 1 finale. This time, however, the show will be told from a different perspective.

Creator Michael Schur, who is also known for his work on "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," recently sat down with IndieWire and talked about what season 2 has in store for its characters.

For one thing, Schur revealed that the storytelling will shift to the point of view of Michael, played by Ted Danson. Season 2 will offer a look at Michael's "backstage," as well as what he goes through each day.

"So that was instantly the plan was if we get a Season 2, that we switch sides and we get to see Michael's POV and what went into it from his side – following his trajectory and then bouncing back and forth between him and Eleanor," Schur previewed. "That's what you will get a lot of in Season 2, to see the world from behind his eyes and what pressures are on him and how he fits into the universe and what his goals are."

Schur also revealed that not all of the cast members were aware of the big season 1 finale twist at first. As fans may recall, the first season ended with the revelation that The Good Place was not actually a heaven-like afterlife. Instead, it was all designed by Michael as a new work-in-progress model of The Bad Place. For season 2, however, Schur said that everyone knows what the story and endgame is.

The critically acclaimed NBC fantasy comedy is set to return this September. The network has scheduled its season 2 opener to premiere right after the finale of "America's Got Talent." The decision was made in order to increase viewership ratings for "The Good Place," which strongly debuted its first season after "The Voice."

"The Good Place" season 2 will bow on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on NBC.