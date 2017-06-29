'The Good Place' Season 2 Spoilers: How the Truth About Michael Changes the Show for the Better, According to Ted Danson

Now that the truth about Michael (Ted Danson) is out, "The Good Place" season 2 can go to places where the first season could not.

(Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC) Michael as seen in "The Good Place" season 1 finale.

It was revealed with an epic, if not perfect maniacal laugh in the season finale that Michael is not what he claims to be and actually hails from the Bad Place.

In a sit-down interview with Vulture, Danson said that with this revelation out of the way, more funny stuff is coming in "The Good Place" season 2.

"It's just delicious. It's fantastic going from this sweet, kind architect of the Good Place who as soon as the humans leave the room can turn around and have hysterics about how silly and stupid they are, and how much fun he has torturing them," the actor gushed.

"There's so much more room for humor," Danson added, teasing that fans will see his character interact with his Bad Place bosses in "The Good Place" season 2.

Unfortunately, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason aka Jianyu (Manny Jacinto) will remain unwary of what Michael really is up to so there is more fun to be had for the baddie.

While he will continue messing with them in "The Good Place" season 2, Michael will make use of a new approach this time around.

He intends to separate the gang from each other, provide each of them a new "soulmate" and torture them individually before he brings them back together again in worse state for sure.

"It's wonderful. We're about halfway through shooting the second season, it's packed with great twists and turns and funny stuff. We're no longer trying to create this new world, we're just having a lot of fun," the actor said.

"The Good Place" season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.