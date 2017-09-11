'The Good Place' Season 2 Spoilers: New Sneak Peeks Reveal Eleanor's Memory Loss, Michael's Plan

(Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC) Michael as seen in "The Good Place."

A bunch of sneak peeks for "The Good Place" season 2 has been released, giving fans a first look at Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and the gang following last season's bombshell.

It turns out that Michael (Ted Danson) is not the good guy after all and is in fact an agent of the Bad Place. He continues the next phase of his plan in the new season.

In one of the previews, Michael can be seen talking to his actors about his grand plan and giving them a little pep talk as the details he explained bored them to death.

One of the things he wants to make sure in "The Good Place" season 2 is that Eleanor will do "a bunch of bad stuff" and he wants for her to get drunk at the welcome party. When that is done, he tells them that "we take that stuff and use it to build our chaos sequence in the morning."

In another sneak peek, Eleanor is feeling a bit odd, like something is missing but cannot seem to put her finger on it. This is because Michael reset her and her friends' memories so that they forgot about learning who he really is and what his real plan is.

However, before Michael could do so, it is revealed in "The Good Place" season 2 sneak peek that Eleanor wrote a note to herself reminding to "find Chidi (William Jackson Harper)." Of course, she has no idea who Chidi is.

Michael also made sure that Eleanor did not remember Janet so there is no way that she can summon her now, which would have been helpful in taking him down.

However, it looks like this will not be the end of this. "The Good Place" season 2 is expected to see Eleanor figure things out with all these clues even though they do nothing at this moment except for confuse her.

Apart from the sneak peeks, fans can also get a load of the new promotional stills from the first two episodes of the new season picked up by Spoiler TV.

"The Good Place" season 2 premieres in a special one-hour event on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The rest of the episodes will then be aired in its new timeslot — every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. starting Sept. 28.