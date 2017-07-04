'The Gospel of Kevin' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Jason Ritter to Star as a Not-So-Righteous Man with a Mission

Facebook/GospelOfKevin Promotional banner for ABC's upcoming light drama series "The Gospel of Kevin," featuring Jason Ritter as Kevin, a self-centered man with an angelic mission.

Kevin Finn's (Jason Ritter) life used to be centered on himself, until one fateful day when a celestial being comes to him with a mission. Thus begins the struggles of a previously self-serving man tasked to save the world in ABC's upcoming light drama series "The Gospel of Kevin."

According to the press release for the series, when Kevin's life starts spiraling down to despair, he decides to return home and live with his widowed twin sister, Amy (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and his niece, Reese (Chloe East). However, his plans to take it easy for a while will soon be derailed. On his first night, he is visited by an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), who offers him a mission that couldn't have been more unfit for a cluelessly self-serving person like him.

In the official trailer, it is further revealed that this said celestial being will arrive by way of a meteor that drops from the sky, which Kevin and Reese check out against their better judgment. Kevin's curiosity eventually leads him to take the space rock home, though only vaguely remembering how and why. His life will then forever be changed when the rock turns out to be Yvette, a strange woman who talks about souls and righteousness, and about the need for Kevin to "change into something new."

YouTube/ABC Television Network

As it turns out, in every generation, there are 36 souls that stand for all the righteous people in the world, and Kevin happens to be one of these chosen souls. Also, it soon becomes apparent that Kevin is the only one who can see Yvette. As though this isn't enough strangeness for one day, Kevin will also realize that he is able to see beauty in even the simplest of things.

But despite all of these seemingly good changes in his life, Kevin will find it hard to embrace his so-called mission, especially since he does not at all see himself as even a little righteous, and he also has no idea what it means to be of service to other people. Yvette's task of leading Kevin to the right path is certainly going to be a difficult one. Will she be able to straighten Kevin out before it's too late?

"The Gospel of Kevin" is expected to premiere on ABC this fall. The series is also currently casting background actors for its premiere season, which will be shot in Atlanta, Georgia this July. Details can be found on Backstage's Atlanta audition listings.