'The Gracefield Incident' Release Date, Latest News: Official Trailer and Poster Unveiled

Ahead of its U.S. release this coming July, Momentum Pictures has unveiled a new poster and trailer for the upcoming found footage sci-fi horror movie 'The Gracefield Incident."

(Photo: Youtube/Momentum Pictures)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Gracefield Incident."

"The Gracefield Incident" tells the story of Matthew Donovan, a video game editor, who inserts an iPhone camera into his prosthetic eye so he could secretly record and document his weekend with some of his friends while they hang out in a fancy mountain top cabin.

Their supposedly fun weekend takes a horrific turn for the worst when a meteorite crashes their party, and everyone is forced to face the darkest and scariest extraterrestrial nightmare that man could imagine.

The released trailer for the movie follows the plot synopsis of the film in a straightforward manner. In the beginning of the video, the lead character can be seen embedding a camera on his fake eye to record events as he spends time with his friends. Then, the next scenes show his group of friends having the time of their lives while vacationing at a cabin.

However, halfway through the trailer, they witness a meteorite falling near their location, and after snooping around, terrifying things start happening to them and when it becomes apparent that an extraterrestrial entity of sorts is hunting them down.

The cast of the upcoming found footage horror movie includes Mathieu Ratthe, Kimberly Laferriere, Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles, Juliette Gosselin, Alexandre Nachi and Laurence Dauphinais.

Ratthe plays the lead role in the movie, but he also wrote and directed the film. The upcoming found footage horror flick serves as his feature directorial debut. He previously directed several short films, the most recent of which is titled "Pretty Wicked" and takes place in a world filled with fairies. He had also written and directed short films such as "Lovefield" and "Stephen King's The Talisman."

"The Gracefield Incident" is scheduled to arrive in theaters, On Demand and Digital HD on July 21.