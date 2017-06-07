'The Grand Tour' Season 2 Release Date News: James May Confirms October Premiere

The second season of Amazon's British motoring TV series "The Grand Tour" is in its final stages of production.

Facebook/thegrandtour The second season of "The Grand Tour" airs this October

The second season of "The Grand Tour" will soon debut on Amazon Prime Video with all-new episodes. Reports say that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are already making the final touches to the upcoming season.

In an interview with The One Show, May was asked about the next installment's release date. "October is when you'll first be able to see it," he answered. "But after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course."

May was also asked to comment on the massive budget that was supposedly allotted for "The Grand Tour." He admitted that the show does require a hefty budget, but according to him, they spent about the same amount for the follow-up season.

"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K," May shared. "But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!"

In the pilot season of the show, Clarkson, Hammond, and May took viewers around California, South Africa, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the U.K. For the uninitiated, they travel from city to city, in one country to another. And each time they stop, they film inside their huge tent.

The globetrotters do various things in each of their stops. Last season, they tried training with the special forces at a secret base, went on a test run for a powerful car, and more.

"The Grand Tour" premieres this October on Amazon Prime.

More updates should roll out in the following weeks.