'The Grinder' Revival: Rob Lowe Hints Legal Comedy Might Be Back

Could "The Grinder" be revived from cancellation? Its lead star, Rob Lowe, said he has heard some something about the legal comedy series coming back to life.

Facebook/TheGrinderFOX Rob Lowe starred on "The Grinder" on FOX along with Fred Savage.

In an interview with Build Series, Lowe said "The Grinder" could return as a movie or special. He is certain viewers have not seen the last of the series, which FOX canceled after its 22-episode first season in 2016.

"Too many people liked it. It was such a good show," he said.

The actor also said there's more to be done for shows "canceled before their time" and he would be up for doing the revival "in a minute."

Lowe played Dean, a former TV actor who led a show called "The Grinder," where he played a brilliant lawyer. But done with Hollywood, Dean decided to come home and work with his father and brother who are actual attorneys in a family law firm.

Dean thought he could help out the family since he has played a lawyer on TV for years. Dean's brother, Stewart (Fred Savage), resented Dean for making a mockery of his profession. But Dean is the favorite in the family and he used what he learned from acting in "The Grinder" in helping the law firm win their cases, sometimes with much success.

"The Grinder" also starred William Devane (Dean Sanderson, Sr.), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Debbie), Natalie Morales (Claire) and Hana Hayes (Lizzie). Jason Alexander, Timothy Olyphant and Maya Rudolph had guest appearances as well.

Critics praised "The Grinder" for its sharp writing and compared it to the quality of "Arrested Development," which was another FOX comedy that was canceled before its time. Despite the show's critical success, it did not receive wide viewership on television, so the network axed the series from its lineup.

Meanwhile, Lowe is busy with two other series. He is on the CBS medical drama "Code Black" and the A&E reality TV travel show "The Lowe Files," with his twin boys Matt and John.