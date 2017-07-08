'The Grudge' Reboot Release Date, Latest News: Film Nabs Writer/Director Nicolas Pesce

(Photo: Facebook/TheGudgeMovie) A promotional photo from the horror movie "The Grudge."

Filmmaker Nicolas Pesce has boarded the upcoming film reboot of the classic horror series "The Grudge."

According to a report by Deadline, Pesce will be part of "The Grudge" reboot for Ghost House Pictures to serve as both a writer and director.

Pesce made his directorial debut when his film "The Eyes of My Mother" premiered on the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. He is currently working as the director for the feature film "Piercing," which he also wrote. This forthcoming movie stars Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott.

The reboot of "The Grudge" is based on the script penned by Jeff Buhler, who did the writing for "Midnight Meat Train." The film will be produced by Sam Raimi, Taka Ichise and Rob Tapert, with Doug Davison, Roy Lee, Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake serving as executive producers. Romel Adam and Erin Westerman, on the other hand, will be the ones supervising the project for Ghost House.

"The Grudge" series tells the terrifying tale of a deceased family whose extremely violent rage outlived each member and ended up ruining the lives of those who encounter it.

The original Japanese movie "Ju-On" was directed by Takashi Shimizu, who also helmed the 2004 American adaptation.

The first installment in the American "Grudge" franchise starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Clea DuVall, KaDee Strickland and Bill Pullman. In this American adaptation of the Japanese original horror film, Gellar portrayed a nurse working in Tokyo who finds herself afflicted by a mysterious and horrific curse. The movie went on to gross $187 million worldwide against a $10-million budget.

The 2004 American adaptation of "Ju-On" spawned a 2006 sequel which also starred Gellar along with Amber Tamblyn, Jennifer Beals, Arielle Kebbel and Sarah Roemer. A third film was also developed but did not involve Gellar. This sequel was released directly to home video in 2009.

The planned film reboot of "The Grudge" has no official release date yet.