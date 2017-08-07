'The Handmaid's Tale' Bags Awards and It Deserves Nothing Less

Facebook/handmaidstaleonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred.

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid's Tale" was more than a success when it was released. It caught the attention of critics and fans, and the hype for the TV series has been unreal in the past few months. Reports have revealed that the series is good enough to win awards, and critics have a few explanations as to why "The Handmaid's Tale" deserves nothing but a standing ovation.

"This was one of the most diverse seasons in recent memory, offering a wide range of programming that truly had a little something for everyone," outgoing TCA president Amber Dowling said. "It also treated us to some incredible performances and eclectic plotlines that challenged us, moved us, and thrilled us, reinvigorating the television landscape with bold and innovative subjects that we had rarely seen before."

"The Handmaid's Tale" bagged two key victories during the 33rd Annual Television Critics Association Awards. Hulu's series won program of the year and best drama. The Guardian also gave a generous review for "The Handmaid's Tale," pointing out its relevance, especially in the current political climate. Although the series ends with a cliffhanger like in Atwood's novel, the scenes are strikingly memorable as they have been so obviously made to resonate through the audience and the fans.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is set in a dystopian future and it features Elisabeth Moss as Offred, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, Amanda Brugel as Rita, and Joseph Fiennes as The Commander. It was created by Bruce Mille, who was intensely inspired by Atwood's 1985 novel. There is no official release date yet for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2, but fans expect to see it on Hulu next year. In the meantime, there is a lot of time for new fans to catch up on what the rave is about for "The Handmaid's Tale."