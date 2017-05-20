'The Handmaid's Tale' Episode 7 Spoilers: Offred Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane

Offred (Elisabeth Moss) will relive the life she led before she became a handmaid in the upcoming episode of "The Handmaid's Tale."

In the episode titled "The Other Side," the synopsis (according to Halu) reveals that Offred will recall the time her family tried to escape. The shocking memory from her past will give her a new way to deal with her predicament in Gilead. This new perspective will give her a chance to see the life that she leads now, when things have become complicated.

The series based on Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking 1985 novel is quickly gaining a lot of followers, receiving nothing but praises from critics in the first six episodes it aired on Halu. Those who read the novel are curious to see what kind of ending showrunner Bruce Miller will be giving to the show.

In Atwood's masterpiece, two separate mini endings were given. One was when the Eye's black vans came to take Offred away. Nick was there, whispering her real name. There were even hints that she was pregnant with his baby. Offred's words at the end did not specify if she would reach Canada.

The other ending was set 200 years after, when America was restored to a democratic government. Several professors were discussing a set of cassette tapes found in a safe house in Maine near the Canadian border. They contained the records of Offred's life as a handmaid.

During the Tribeca Film Festival, Miller talked (via Huffington Post) about the kind of ending he wanted for the show. He hinted that he would create a different finale based on the book's open-ended plotline.

"The book is so strictly from Offred's point of view, that you hear about all of these amazing, interesting worlds and all of these parts of all of these things that are going on, but you don't see any of them going on in the book. That, to me, as a TV series [showrunner], seemed like ... once you create this world, you have a lot of places to go. I wanted to know more. I wanted to know what happens next. The end of the book is quite a mystery, so I get to make it up," the EP said.

"The Handmaid's Tale" episode 7 will air on Wednesday, May 24 on Hulu.