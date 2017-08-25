'The Handmaid's Tale' News: Elisabeth Moss to Lose Emmy Because of Scientology?

Elisabeth Moss is a strong contender in the Best Actress Emmy race this year for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale." The 35-year-old star, however, might not win because of her belief in Scientology.

Facebook/Handmaidsonhulu Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Handmaid's Tale," which earned her an Emmy nomination.

In the last six years, Moss' name has constantly appeared on the Emmy nomination list for her previous works on "Mad Men" and "Top of the Lake." The actress, however, has never earned a trophy from this most prestigious television awards-giving body.

The New York Post implied that Moss could once again foil her chances for the Best Actress trophy because of her religion. The publication cited that her success on "The Handmaid's Tale" might be overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Scientology from Leah Remini's documentary.

Remini, a former member of the church, came out with the docuseries "Scientology and the Aftermath," which has also sparked the interest of the Emmy voters. The popular series exposes the alleged violations of Scientology leaders and it could influence the way the Emmy body would vote for Moss.

Observers noted, however, that Moss remains a frontrunner for Best Actress. Her fiercest competition is Claire Foy of "The Crown" who is also popular with the voters.

Meanwhile, Moss told Entertainment Weekly that the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will have "more balls to the wall." The actress is also an executive producer on the series.

"There is literally no way that anyone can guess what happens [in season 2]," Moss said. "We're really looking to blow people away, and we have every intention to break [the story] open and go even further in all directions. We have no intention of doing anything else than being even more balls to the wall than we were in season 1."

Bruce Miller adapted "The Handmaid's Tale" from Margaret Atwood's best-selling novel. The show premiered on Hulu in April and received a second season renewal for 2018. It also stars Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Waterford), Alexis Bledel (Ofglen), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia) and Samira Wiley (Moira).