'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Offred's Life Gets More Complicated as Thoughts of Revolution Continue to Rise

The first season of Hulu's hit dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale" is coming to an end, and a simple package that has been secretly handed to Offred (Elisabeth Moss) may just spark a revolution.

Facebook/handmaidsonhuluA promotional banner for the dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu every Wednesday.

In the previous episode, the resistance asked Offred to find a way to smuggle a package out of the government-sanctioned whorehouse known as Jezebels, where Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) took her to in an earlier episode. Offred did not know what the package was, but she willingly agreed to do it and eventually managed to convince the Commander to take her back to Jezebels that very night.

Offred tried to enlist Moira's (Samira Wiley) help, but her friend seemed to have already warmed up life at Jezebels and did not want to have anything to do with the resistance anymore. Moreover, adding to the pressure of the night, Offred was called on to try and pacify her fellow Handmaid, Ofwarren/Ofdaniel (Madeline Brewer), who just took the baby she had given up to the Putnams and was now about to jump off a bridge. The baby survived, but Janine landed in a coma.

In the upcoming episode titled, "Night," Offred herself will be faced with a life-changing revelation that can further complicate things for her.

And although no other detail has been said about this revelation, the promotional images for the episode seem to suggest that Offred's nightly tryst with the Waterford's driver, Nick (Max Minghella), may have just made her pregnant — something that the Commander has been unable to do.

Furthermore, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) will be confronting Offred and the Commander about whatever it was she found in her husband's office when she went through it in the previous episode. The Handmaids will also be faced with a brutal decision, which can either involve the package that Moira ended up sending to Offred by the end of episode 9, or the fate of their fellow Handmaid, Janine.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 1 finale will be released on Wednesday, June 14, on Hulu.