'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Offred Remembers Luke as Serena Joy Lays Out a Desperate Plan

In the increasingly oppressive world of "The Handmaid's Tale," memories of a time long past when circumstances were a whole lot better may be the only luxury that Offred (Elisabeth Moss) has not yet lost. Will she continue to find enough courage from it to face a new curveball that is about to be thrown her way?

Facebook/handmaidsonhuluA promotional image for the series "A Handmaid's Tale"

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode titled "Faithful," Offred will be reminded of the rather unconventional beginnings of her relationship with her late husband, Luke (O. T. Fagbenle). What was so remarkable about their first encounter that ultimately led to their marital bliss? And what is about to happen in the present timeline that led to Offred reminiscing about that particular part of her past?

The synopsis also teases that Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) will offer Offred an unexpected proposition, which may involve the driver Nick (Max Minghella), as a brief trailer for the episode suggests. Will this have anything to do with the possibility that Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) may be sterile? And if so, what desperate measures will his wife be willing to take in order to rectify this situation?

The Hulu original series based on Margaret Atwood's classic novel of the same name has garnered much acclaim since it debuted on April 26. It quickly became clear through its first three episodes that this dystopian universe would be filled with bleak and seemingly hopeless turn of events as the series protagonist, Offred, navigates through the oppressive society of Gilead.

But the previously released fourth episode saw the seeds of rebellion secretly thriving within the seemingly servile handmaid. In flashbacks to her days at the Red Center, she was shown helping her college friend Moira (Samira Wiley) escape, while in the present timeline, she grew increasingly drawn to the Latin words her predecessor has written on her closet: "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum (Don't let the bastards grind you down)."

Following the aforementioned episode, showrunner Bruce Miller told Entertainment Weekly that Offred, along with her fellow handmaids who also feel oppressed by their situation, will keep fighting back in their own little ways.

"So here, in this episode you are supposed to realize that she is going to find ways to fight back — that is the whole show," Miller said.

A new episode of "The Handmaids Tale" premieres every Wednesday on Hulu.