'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Is Luke Really Alive? Upcoming Episode Reveals the Answer

Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) life took a turn for the unexpected when it was revealed that her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), might still be alive. How is Offred going to handle this situation on the next episode of Hulu's hit dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale?"

Facebook/handmaidsonhuluPromotional banner for Hulu’s dystopian drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale” featuring Elisabeth Moss as the series protagonist, Offred.

The official synopsis for the episode titled "The Other Side" does not reveal whether Offred will believe the revelation that her husband is still alive enough to write him a note, or doubt the intentions behind it and refuse to fall prey to such a deception.

The possibility, however, proves to be enough to propel Offred into another series of flashbacks into her family's treacherous escape attempt. The synopsis also teases that Offred will be faced with a shocking discovery from life before Gilead that can potentially give a new perspective on the oppressed Handmaid's life.

Luke seems to be featured for the most part of the upcoming episode, as shown in the official trailer. Their failed escape attempt and eventual captivity will be shown once again, but this time from a seemingly different perspective. Will this be the past as Luke remembers it? What has happened to him after he was presumed dead? Has he been trying to find a way to get a word to his wife all this time?

The ambassador's assistant, Mr. Flores (Christian Barillas), who told Offred that Luke was still alive, claimed not to know anything about Hannah's (Jordana Blake) whereabouts. Where is Offred's daughter? Does Luke at least have an idea about where to find her? Is Offred, or June, getting much closer to being reunited with her family, and will Mr. Flores be playing a hand in her eventual liberation?

An advance preview by Spoiler TV shared that the upcoming episode will mostly consist of flashbacks and will also reveal what happened to Luke after their family was apprehended.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 1 episode 7 debuts on Wednesday, May 24 on Hulu.