'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Cast News, Spoilers: Amanda Brugel Upped to Series Regular; Elisabeth Moss Teases Unpredictable Sophomore Cycle

Fans of "The Handmaid's Tale" will be seeing more of Rita in the upcoming second season of the Hulu series, as Amanda Brugel has been promoted to series regular.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Brugel will be appearing more in the highly anticipated second season of "The Handmaid's Tale," which will consist of 13 episodes. The order is three more than the first season, which consisted of 10.

Fans may recall that Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, handed Rita several letters from other Handmaids and trusted her to keep them safe.

Apart from Brugel, it was previously reported that Alexis Bledel had also been upped to series regular status following her turn as Ofglen/Ofsteven in season 1. Ofglen, whose real name was Emily, was part of a resistance group called Mayday and told Offred about it. She suffered genital mutilation after it was found that she was gay.

The Hulu series has certainly turned many heads, as it achieved critical acclaim in its first run. It has been nominated for a whopping 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Moss and Bledel.

Moss recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Emmy nominations and what fans can expect from the upcoming season. The actress revealed that she has already read the first episode's outline.

"It's insane! I can say this: There is literally no way that anyone can guess what happens," Moss teased. "You can try, but you won't do it. It's incredible. We're really looking to blow people away, and we have every intention to break [the story] open and go even further in all directions. We have no intention of doing anything else than being even more balls to the wall than we were in season 1."

Production on "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will commence in September. The series is slated to return in 2018.