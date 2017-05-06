'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 News, Release Date: Hulu Renews Series, Premieres in 2018

The dystopian society of Gilead will be back as Hulu original series "The Handmaid's Tale" has been renewed for a second season.

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu'The Handmaid's Tale' is currently streaming on Hulu.

According to Variety, Hulu gave the renewal order a week after the premiere of its first season, which means the streaming service definitely has confidence in the series. The announcement was officially made on Wednesday at Hulu's Upfront presentation.

"The Handmaid's Tale," based on the novel of the same name that was written by Margaret Atwood, reportedly debuted to stellar ratings and had more viewers in its premiere than any other series on Hulu.

"The response we've seen to 'The Handmaid's Tale' in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible. It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country," Hulu senior vice president and head of content Craig Erwich said.

The first three episodes of the series were simultaneously released on April 26. The episodes following that are scheduled to air weekly, with the fourth one recently made available.

Titled "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum," the most recent episode revealed that the problem with feritility in the society of Gilead is that the Commanders are sterile--not the women. The episode prior to that saw Ofglen, played by Alexis Bledel, undergoing genital mutilation because of her sexuality.

Bledel, who is perhaps best known for playing Rory Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls," chose to take on the part because it offered something different. Ever since she gave birth to a child with husband and "Mad Men" alum Vincent Kartheiser, she has been very particular about her roles.

"More than anything, I just think about what roles I take on, and make sure that it's really something that I feel passionate about if I'm going to leave home and go work," the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will debut in 2018. The show is currently streaming on Hulu.