'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Elisabeth Moss Teases Offred's Fate

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss dished a few spoilers for the second season of the critically acclaimed show.

Facebook/handmaidstaleonhulu "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 resumes in 2018.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who claims to be a big fan of the book, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, especially since fans do not typically get to continue the story of their favorite book or step inside the shoes of the lead role.

"Besides all the obvious stuff of where is she going, is she getting out of Gilead, that kind of thing, the main thing for her is going to be this pregnancy and this baby, bringing this baby into the world and whether or not that's a good idea, and what she does if it does happen," Moss told the Entertainment Weekly.

For the uninitiated, the 1985 novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood has no clear ending as it has no definite answer to what happened to Offred (Moss) after her departure from the Waterford housefold. To add, the fate of her unborn child was not indicated.

The whereabouts of Offred are perhaps one of the biggest mysteries in the story. The Hollywood Reporter suggests one possibility: She could have been punished for failing to stone Janine (Madeline Brewer).

Moss also told the news outlet that she has been in talks with showrunner Bruce Miller about the countless possibilities for the season or seasons to come. She admitted that they have not covered all the text from the book. There are so many lines that have yet to be delivered, she said. And in addition, there are numerous worlds that have not been explored on the show. An example would be the colonies.

Like the fans of the book, the lead star is looking forward to what season 2 might bring.

