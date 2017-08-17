'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Moira's Journey Continues, Colonies to Be Shown

(Photo: Facebook/handmaidstaleonhulu) "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will be released in 2018.

Tensions further escalate when "The Handmaid's Tale" returns for season 2 next year.

Earlier this week, the cast and crew of the gripping series gathered at the DGA Theatre to look back at the events of season 1 and drop a few teasers about season 2. "I read the outline and got full body chills," Elisabeth Moss teased (via Variety), adding that fans should "give up" trying to guess what comes next.

Series creator Bruce Miller also shared that author Margaret Atwood is looking forward to the next season. "She read the outlines and she's been involved and influenced by what's going on in the media right now," he stated.

Additionally, the Colonies — where women are sent to work until they die — will be shown in season 2. Alexis Bledel said she is sure it will be "wretched and fascinating," similar to Gilead. Moira's (Samira Wiley) journey continues in Canada's Little America, while more scenes featuring Commander Waterford's (Joseph Fiennes) situation in Gilead can be seen as well.

Meanwhile, the Emmy-nominated drama recently teamed up with Change.org to encourage everyone to take action about the issues they believe are important. "No one looked up till it was too late," cast member Moss said in a Facebook video posted by the petition website.

In the clip, the stars and creative team of the Hulu series explain why everyone can be a voice for change. They also share how Change.org can help individuals speak their mind and stand up for the causes they believe in the most. The partnership makes sense, as Entertainment Weekly points out, since the tragic story of "The Handmaid's Tale" illustrates how easy it is for a society to slip into tyranny.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 is expected to premiere 2018 on Hulu. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.