'The Handmaid's Tale' Spoilers, Recap: Here's How 'The Other Side' Veers Away From Margaret Atwood's Novel

Fans of "The Handmaid's Tale" know how disturbing the series can be. Despite being a dystopian fiction, it still manages to stick to what is real by its depiction of the gradual transformation of the real world, often through flashbacks. Such was the case in the previous episode.

In the episode titled "The Other Side," the series brought the audience to the past by showing the time when June and her husband Luke decided that in order to save June and Hannah, they had to move out of Boston. The family snuck out of the city, and soon, they were able to find a remote cabin which they made their temporary haven.

Although it initially looked like June and Hannah would be able to get to Canada, they were not able to cross the border. The Guardians of Gilead took June away from her daughter as Luke tried to hold them off with a small gun. Unfortunately, he got shot in the side and was left injured.

After the incident, June was brought to the Rachel and Leah Center to become a handmaid while Luke arrived at a small town. He then collapsed because of his injury and was found by some fugitives. The group tried to bring him along towards the border, but Luke refused to go with them since that would mean his wife and daughter would be left behind. After a fugitive named Zoe showed him that those who fought back were hanged, he ultimately agreed to join their group. The escape attempt did not run smoothly, though, as the Guardians suddenly appeared and fired gunshots at them. Fortunately for Luke, he made it out alive. However, only two of them from Zoe's group did - Luke and a silent woman.

Fast forward to three years later, Luke and the silent woman are already in Toronto's Little America neighborhood. One day, he went to the American consulate and was given a package coming from his wife, June. She wrote the note for her husband soon after she learned he was actually alive, and it said: "I love you so much. Save Hannah."

The previous episode proved to be interesting, especially since in Margaret Atwood's book, Luke is nothing but a memory for June. In the series, however, it looks like Luke is real, only trapped in a world that is different from where his wife is.

The preview for the next episode is not yet available, but fans can expect to see what happens now that June's words have finally found a way out and reached Luke.

"The Handmaid's Tale" airs Tuesday nights on Hulu.