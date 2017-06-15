'The Haunting of Hill House' Spoilers, Cast News: 'Game of Thrones' Actor to Join Cast of Netflix Series

Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Naharis on HBO's "Game of Thrones," is set to star in the reboot of the classic horror story "The Haunting of Hill House" on Netflix.

Facebook/GameOfThronesFeatured in the image is "Game of Thrones" actor Michiel Huisman, who is joining the cast of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is the first actor to be cast in the streaming giant's series adaptation and will be taking the role of Steven Crane, the eldest of the Crane siblings and an author of supernatural-related books.

Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" will be a 10-episode modern take on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, which tells the story of four individuals who lived in an 80-year-old mansion called the Hill House.

The novel has been widely acknowledged as one of the "classic all-time great supernatural stories," according to Screen Rant. In fact, it had already been adapted for film twice. The first one was in 1963, where the film adaptation, which starred starred Julie Harris and Claire Bloom, was titled "The Haunting." Meanwhile, the 1999 remake, which had the same title, starred Liam Neeson.

However, it has been noted that the Steven Crane character, who is the lead in the series, did not appear in the novel, nor in the two film adaptations. The lead character then was named Luke Sanderson. In the original story, though, the ones who built the Hill House were the Crain family.

With the last names "Crane" and "Crain" being spelled differently, but also sounding similar, it has yet to be known how the story will play out in Netflix's version. Currently, the series is still in the early stages of development.

Apart from "Game of Thrones," where Huisman plays a skilled mercenary and a former secret lover of Daenerys Targaryen (Emiliar Clarke), his television and movie credits include "Orphan Black," "Nashville," "Treme," "Harley and the Davidsons," "Age of Adaline," and "The Ottoman Lieutenant."