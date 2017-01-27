The Heartbreak of a Child Who Leaves the Faith

What should Christian parents do when their children decide to reject Christianity? Pastor and theologian John Piper offered some advice on and pointed out that in the end, faith is a "gift of God" and parents have "no control" over what their offspring decide to believe.

"Faith is a gift of God. Perhaps a better way to say it would be that the eyes of her heart, not just the eyes of her head, must see Jesus as true and beautiful and desirable in order to be a Christian — and only God can open those eyes," he said.

