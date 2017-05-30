'The Heirs' Season 2 Rumors: Park Shin Hye, Lee Min Ho Won't Be Part of Sequel?

Several rumors have been surfacing about the Korean drama "The Heirs" recently, some of which are suggesting that the popular TV series will be getting a sequel sometime this year.

(Photo: YouTube/DramaFever)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Heirs."

While this is exciting news for fans of the Korean drama series, loyal fans of Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye may be up for a huge disappointment as reports claim that the alleged drama project will not feature the actors as the leads.

"The Legend of the Blue Sea" actor will be very busy this year especially since he has enlisted for South Korea's mandatory military service. Hence, chances of him being the face and lead of "The Heirs" season 2 is next to impossible.

The "Doctor Crush" actress, on the other hand, is reportedly preoccupied with her several personal projects as well as many celebrity brand endorsements.

Hence, the full schedules of the two Korean stars have led to widespread speculation that the onscreen couple of "The Heirs" will not be a part of its rumored second season.

With the absence of the original leads for the sequel, speculations suggest that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will be the ones to replace Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye for "The Heirs 2." Considering that the two "Descendants of the Sun" actors are among the most popular stars in South Korea's entertainment industry lately, it reportedly makes sense that they should be cast in the lead roles of "The Heirs" sequel.

Lee Min-ho entered military service on May 12. In an interview with Allkpop, the famous South Korean actor shared his thoughts about delaying his enlistment.

"If I had gone to the military earlier, I would've missed out on starring in 'Boys Over Flowers' and often think whether or not I could've truly enjoyed my life in the 20s. I personally feel I made the right decision to not go to the army earlier. Because of that, I was able to meet with numerous loving and supportive fans overseas. I was happy to see the Korean Wave spread out to various parts of the world," the actor said.