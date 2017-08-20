'The Hunger Games' New Movie News, Speculations: Lionsgate CEO Says There Are More Stories to Tell

"The Hunger Games" movie franchise ended its run with "Mockingjay Part 2," which debuted in theaters November 2015. However, it appears that the story is far from over, and Lionsgate wants to make more "The Hunger Games" movies.

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 5, 2015.

"The Hunger Games" and "Twilight" movies are two of Lionsgate's most successful book-to-movie franchises. Both series attracted a legion of loyal fans and cashed in billions at the box office. Like all book-to-film adaptations, the Jennifer Lawrence-starrer had to end where the pages in the books did. However, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer is positive that there are still more stories to be told.

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," Feltheimer stated, as quoted by Variety.

It is safe to imply that the future of "The Hunger Games" and "Twilight" franchises lie in the hands of its authors, Suzanne Collins and Stephenie Meyer, respectively.

A potential spinoff series for "The Hunger Games" has long been explored by Lionsgate. When asked if she'd return for another Panem-saving gig as heroine Katniss Everdeen in what would be the fifth "Hunger Games" film, Lawrence wasn't as enthusiastic.

"I won't be involved. I think it's too soon. They've got to let the body get cold, in my opinion," Lawrence told Variety in 2015. It's been nearly two years since the Oscar-nominated actress made that statement, and she has appeared in many high-profile films since.

Back in 2015, Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns said that "The Hunger Games" franchise will live on in a series of prequels, Independent reported.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, who plays Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, is more open to reprising her vampire role. Speaking to The Huffington Post, Pattinson said he's agreeable to revisiting his role, adding, "Well, you never know."