The Importance of Going to Church!

Do you have to go to church every weekend and be a member to follow Jesus Christ? In fact, it's essential, says Sam Allberry of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries in the United Kingdom, and explains why in a video message.

In the book of Hebrews in the New Testament, the writer warns his readers not to stop going to church, as some were in the habit of doing at the time, says Allberry, Global Speaker at RZIM in Maidenhead, in a video posted on the YouTube channel of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The writer of Hebrews then urges believers to encourage each other, Allberry says, adding, "In other words, the opposite of not going to church is encouraging one another."

