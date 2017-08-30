'The Incredibles 2' Release Date, Plot News: Violet, Dash, Jack-Jack Won't Be Grown-Ups in Sequel

It has been 13 years since the theater release of "The Incredibles" yet not much will change in terms of the timeline of the sequel's story.

Facebook/PixarTheIncredibles After more than a decade of waiting, "The Incredibles 2" will be in theaters in the summer of 2018.

Disney confirmed some of the details during the D23 Expo last July. The children in the movie — Violet, 14, Dash, 10 and Jack-Jack, 1 — will not be grown-ups since the events of the sequel will pick up immediately after the original.

Speculations as to the characters aging for the sequel have been rife for years. Pixar's chief creative officer John Lasseter, however, said that "The Incredibles 2" will open with a scene that takes place just a few minutes after the end of the first movie.

"It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece," Lasseter revealed. "You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where this movie starts."

The original cast agreed to return for "The Incredibles 2." Reprising their roles are Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet) and Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone). Dash's original voice actor, Spencer Fox, however, will be replaced by Huck Milner as Fox can no longer voice a 10 year old.

One change viewers will see is in the sequel is that the Parr family will be moving into a new home. Elastigirl will also have a very important storyline, as well as the baby Jack-Jack who will begin to manifest his super powers.

Hunter and Nelson confessed to Yahoo Movies that they thought there would never be a sequel for the superhero animated flick

"Pixar has the integrity to not rush," Hunter said. "They're not going to put something out just because they [think] they can make money."

Lasseter explained that the sequel took over 13 years to happen because they did not want to do a story that wasn't "as good as or better than the original."

Disney has scheduled "The Incredibles 2" for a June 15, 2018 theater release.