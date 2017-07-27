'The Incredibles 2' Updates: Sequel to Immediately Pick Up from First Movie's Conclusion

Facebook/The Incredibles "The Incredibles 2" arrives in June 2018.

While "The Incredibles 2" was initially rumored to feature a grown-up version of the Parr siblings, it has finally been revealed that the highly anticipated movie sequel will not feature a time jump and will immediately pick up from the conclusion of the first movie.

It was in 2004 when "The Incredibles" became a global blockbuster as the powerful members of the Parr family endeared themselves to the movie-going public. Finally, after a long time, fans will get to see once more the adventures of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack via a long-overdue sequel, "The Incredibles 2."

As there will be a 14-year gap between the first movie and its sequel, past rumors claimed that "The Incredibles 2" would feature a time jump, suggesting that the Parr kids featured in the original movie would already be grown-ups in the sequel. However, according to recent reports, it will not be the case as "The Incredibles 2" will pick up "a minute after" the conclusion of the original movie.

"You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes? Well that's where this movie starts," John Lasseter, Pixar's chief creative officer, revealed.

It has been learned that a work-in-progress trailer of "The Incredibles 2" was recently teased at Disney's D23 event that happened earlier this month. Reportedly, the said teaser features Jack-Jack's fight with a raccoon and eventually ends with Mr. Incredible realizing that his youngest son possesses powers, too.

With this, it can now be said that earlier rumors claiming that a teenage Jack-Jack would be the villain in the movie because of his alleged confusion over his powers were nothing but rumors. Nonetheless, no one outside the production of "The Incredibles 2" can say who the movie's main antagonist will be.

While there are those hoping that "The Incredibles 2" will still feature Syndrome as the main big bad, rumors claim that it will be a completely new villain. As to who it is, fans can only speculate for now.

"The Incredibles 2" hits theaters in June 2018.