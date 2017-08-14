'The Inhumans' Release Date, Cast and Plot News: Director Teases 'Game of Thrones' Type Family Drama

(Photo: ABC) A first look image for "Marvel's Inhumans."

Despite the early criticism "The Inhumans" has been getting based on the promotional materials released for it, director Roel Reine promises the series will bring Marvel television experience to the next level.

There are a lot of Marvel adaptations at the moment, but Reine said in an interview with Trusted Reviews that "The Inhumans" is something that viewers have not seen before.

What is cool about "Inhumans" is that these characters have superpowers, but these powers are a burden for them. If you are a king and you have to rule a kingdom, but you have to do that without speaking at all, how do you do that? How do you have a relationship? I think this is really unique compared to the other characters in the Marvel Universe.

Reine gushed about the fact that "The Inhumans" follows seven characters that interact and butt heads with each other instead of just one like the Netflix shows "Daredevil" or "Jessica Jones."

So it's a family drama — a "Game of Thrones" kind of construction, which is really unique for Marvel. They've never tried this before.

"The Inhumans" follows the adventures of a group of superhumans known as the royal family and the misfortunes and challenges they meet along the way.

The show begins with the group disbanded by a military coup and finds themselves thrust into humanity and must do their best to reunite and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

Apart from the larger than life story, "The Inhumans" is also the first Marvel show that will be shown on IMAX. The first two episodes of the series were entirely shot with Alexa Imax 65-mm cameras, which are used in filming "Avengers: Infinity War."

The IMAX premiere will be on Friday, Sept. 1. The series will then premiere on ABC on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Both media will feature exclusive content that will not be shown in the other so viewers are recommended to watch both versions.

Trusted Reviews says that "The Inhumans" look epic on IMAX after watching clips from the first episodes, which include slow motion that emphasize the painstaking detail the medium offers.