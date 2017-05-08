'The Inhumans' Spoilers, Release Date: Show to Bleed Over to 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Exciting new details about the highly anticipated "The Inhumans" series have been revealed, including its connection to other Marvel comic book adaptations on ABC.

(Photo: Marvel/ABC)The promotional banner for "The Inhumans."

Executive producer Scott Buck recently told Entertainment Weekly that being set in the same universe as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," the events in that series will have an impact on "The Inhumans."

"We all inhabit the same universe, so things that have happened on S.H.I.E.L.D. will potentially affect our show as well," he explained.

Buck also emphasized that it is too early to think about crossovers between the shows. "Not at this point. We're just trying to get this launched," the EP said with a laugh.

In a separate interview, actor Anson Mount revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his character, Black Bolt, will be seen in "The Inhumans" communicating through sign language.

He admits that this introduces a bigger challenge for him because it is not American Sign Language that he will have to learn for the show.

"I actually have to do more preparation when it comes to scenes in which I sign, and I can't use American Sign Language. Because he's not from Earth, he wouldn't know American Sign Language, so I'm making my own sign system," the actor explained.

"Black Bolt is a leader who is actually forced to understand not just the strength of his voice, but the potential catastrophe of his voice. He literally has to meditate an hour every night before going to bed so he doesn't talk in his sleep," he went on to say.

The teaser for "The Inhumans" has recently been revealed, teasing a war within the Royal Family unit. A poster has also been unveiled, serving as the first official look at the team, with Black Bolt front and center, Medusa (Serinda Swan), Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), Maximus (Iwan Rheon), Karnak (Ken Leung), and Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor).

"The Inhumans" will get an IMAX premiere in September.