'The Inpatient' Release Date News: 'Until Dawn' Prequel Gets November Launch Date

Supermassive Games via PlayStation Blog Promotional image for "The Inpatient."

The prequel release for "Until Dawn" titled "The Inpatient" is now slated to launch in November.

"The Inpatient," developed by Supermassive Games, is a title that will be exclusively released for the PlayStation VR platform. Its plot happened 60 years before "Until Dawn" takes place.

In a recent post on PlayStation Blog, Supermassive Games executive producer Simon Harris confirmed that "The Inpatient" will be released on Nov. 21.

The psychological horror video game was first announced during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo held last June. Being a virtual reality game, it is played from a first-person perspective and takes on a survival game genre.

Players will assume the role of the main character who is suffering from amnesia and is currently confined in the Blackwood Sanatorium. Players can view the character's body by looking down and they have the option play either as a male or a female.

The developers have also released the latest trailer for "The Inpatient" a few days ago that mainly featured the game's story.

"As you explore Blackwood Sanatorium you'll start to piece together the rich backstory. Certain objects you find will trigger vivid flashbacks, helping you to discover your past and the circumstances which brought you there," Harris explained.

He added: "You'll also get to meet the staff and patients, each with their own agendas and motivations which may or may not be immediately clear."

In the video teaser, players found the mental asylum's head doctor performing some tests to the amnesia-stricken protagonist. The doctor said: "Let's test your memory. Do you remember who I am? Do you know why you're here?"

As the doctor asked his patient, the trailer provided a brief trip into the eerie-looking hallways of the structure and a glimpse of a medical room with someone lying on the floor and blood splatters everywhere.

Much like "Until Dawn," how the story ends in "The Inpatient" will greatly depend on the choices made by players as they go along the stages of the game. Meanwhile, "The Inpatient's" gameplay is also designed to feature non-playable characters in the environment that will recognize the player's voice and respond to it accordingly.