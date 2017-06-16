'The Intouchables' Remake Release Date, Cast News: Hollywood Version Starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart to Hit Theaters Next Year

The English-language remake of "The Intouchables" finally has a release date.

(Photo: Facebook/theintouchables)A promotional still from the French movie classic "The Intouchables."

According to a report by Deadline, The Weinstein Company has recently announced that the English-language remake of the French film classic, which stars Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, will have a nationwide release next year, on March 9th.

The critically acclaimed and commercially successful original movie told the touching story of Philippe (François CLuzet), a quadriplegic man, who forges an unexpected friendship with Driss (Omar Sy), his caretaker, who had just gotten out of prison.

The original movie was directed by filmmaking duo Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano. It proved to be a box office success in France, and had also earned several accolades from different award-giving bodies. It is the second highest-grossing movie of all time in its home country, and it also earned a Golden Globe recognition, having been nominated in the "Best Foreign Language Film" category.

The U.S. remake of the movie has been given the new title, "Untouchable." It is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere and Paul Feig.

In the remake, Hart will play a character named Dell, an unemployed individual with a criminal record who decides to take on the job of taking care of a rich paraplegic man. Cranston, on the other hand, will be playing Phillip — a man who had lost his ability to walk after suffering from a tragic accident involving hang gliding.

The upcoming movie will be focusing on the relationship between Dell and Phillip and the bond and friendship that they eventually form. The audience will also get to see how they motivate one another to live their lives to the fullest once again despite the hardships they have experienced.

Aside from Cranston and Hart, "Untouchable" stars Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. The film is produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Harvey Weinstein. Filming took place in Philadelphia earlier this year, which lasted for two months, from January to March.

"The Intouchables" remake, retitled "Untouchable," arrives in U.S. theaters on March 9, 2018.