'The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor' Anime Spoilers: Followup to 1990s Anime Series Takes Justy's Descendant to the Battlefield

Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor (The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor)"

Following the Galactic Republic's decline and the Empire's downfall, people went off to find new lives on various parents across the universe. And at a time when peace has already been established, a Tylor descendant stirs things up all over again on the short-form Japanese anime series "Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor (The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor)."

Banjo Ueki Tylor is the descendant of Justy Ueki Tylor, the equally laid-back man who rose from a Pension Department clerk to Lieutenant Commander of the destroyer, Soyokaze, on the 1993 anime series, "Musekinin Kanchou Tylor (The Irresponsible Captain Tylor)." Banjo works in garbage disposal on the peaceful side of the galaxy in an even more distant future.

One day, as he is picking up trash above the atmosphere of one of the planets, he stumbles upon a broken robot ship to find a girl frozen in ice inside. And not one to leave a damsel in distress behind, Banjo awakens the girl and also unknowingly activates a warning to all the forces that are after her.

Azalyn is no ordinary girl. She is Goza the 168th, who is said to be the key to decide the fate of the entire universe. The two of them will embark on a quest to revive the Galactic Republic, overcoming hardships and challenges, even though nothing ever goes as they originally planned.

Like its predecessor, "The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor" is also based on the "Uchu Ichi no Musekinin Otoko (The Irresponsible Man in Space) series of light novels written by Hitoshi Yoshioka that was published by Fujimi Shobo under the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint.

The series is directed by Hiroshi Kimura, featuring animation done by Studio Seven. Natsuki Kitakata took care of the character designs, while Kenji Katoh provided the music. The two main characters, Banjo and Azalyn/Goza, are voiced by Hikaru Koide and Kanon Takao respectively.

"The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor" airs on Tuesdays at 9:55 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.