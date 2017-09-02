'The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor' Anime Spoilers: Quest to Revive Raalgon Is Back on Track; Is Hitoshi Gone for Good?

Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor (The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor)"

Now that Azalyn and Banjo have acquired enough fuel to get Dolly's ship going, the quest to revive the Raalgon Empire continues on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor."

This week saw Azalyn and Banjo rappelling down to where Dolly has parked her ship, leaving the multi-purpose robot, Yamamoto 372, at the top, owing to the robot's own request.

And it was because he was waiting for Azalyn and Banjo's return at the top of the cliff that Yamamoto encountered the Justy fanatic, Hitoshi, who's just as determined as ever to become the next Tylor who will bring the Pan-Galactic Empire back to life.

He deemed Banjo to be a fake Tylor and was planning on getting rid of him along with everybody else who knew him. However, it was at this point in his speech that Dolly's ship came flying out of the hole and subsequently crashing into his ship.

What would become of Hitoshi's quest now that he has no ship to use to travel around the galaxy and kill every single Tylor he could find? Will the destruction of his ship make him concede and give up his ambition of becoming the next Tylor? Or did Dolly just make him even more determined to achieve his goal?

The episode also featured a casual conversation about sandwiches between Azalyn and Banjo, with the Goza 168th comparing her vision of new Raalgon Empire to a sandwich: something that will be loved and remembered for a very long time.

Their journey towards the center of the galaxy commences, but there will surely be new challenges along the way. Can the Raalgon Empire be revived soon? And if so, will it live up to Azalyn's vision of it being a peaceful and happy place?

"The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor" airs on Tuesdays at 9:55 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.