Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Musekinin Galaxy☆Tylor (The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor)"

Banjo Ueki Tylor's life used to be simple and uneventful, spending all day on the outer shell of the sidereal mega-structure and playing his beloved banjo to a non-existent audience. But ever since he and his multi-purpose robot, Yamamoto 372, met Goza 168th of the now extinct Holy Raalgon Empire, his life has never been the same on the short-form Japanese anime series, "The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor."

But this was supposed to be his destiny, to begin with, having been descended from the great Justy Ueki Tylor, whose optimism, skills, and good luck, eventually brought peace to the galaxy and was thus once hailed as the Pan-Galactic Emperor.

However, a fanatic of Justy has recently appeared, determined to bring back the Pan-Galactic Empire as the one true Tylor. And for this purpose, he has gone on a killing spree, targeting every other Tylor, real or fake, in his midst.

Will he be able to take Banjo down? Despite his seeming non-interest in violence, Banjo seems to have inherited his ancestor's optimism and incredibly good luck.

Banjo, Azalyn, and Yamamoto are currently on a quest to get to the center of the galaxy in order to revive the Holy Raalgon Empire. Justy has previously worked with Raalgon to bring their mutual enemies down and thus bring peace to the galaxy. However, it seems that a war is once again brewing in the horizon, threatening the already peaceful lives of the people in the sidereal mega-structure.

Can Banjo and his crew maintain the peace that Justy has worked so hard for, or will the banjo-playing Tylor be forced to take on his ancestor's mantle in order to protect Justy's legacy?

"The Irresponsible Galaxy x Tylor" airs on Tuesdays at 9:55 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.