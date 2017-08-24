'The Jetsons' Live-Action Series Put Pilot Ordered at ABC; Dove Cameron Expresses Interest in Playing Judy Jetson

Facebook/TheJetsons ABC has ordered a put pilot of a live-action adaptation of 'The Jetsons.'

Another nostalgic series is heading to the small screen--and this time, it will feature some familiar characters from a certain animated classic.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. TV is producing a live-action adaptation of "The Jetsons," the Hanna-Barbera cartoon that originally aired from 1962 to 1963 for one season. It was later brought back for two more seasons from 1985 to 1987.

As some may recall, "The Jetsons" followed the titular futuristic family as they navigated through their lives and adventures. The Jetson family also had a robot maid named Rosie.

The live-action adaptation of "The Jetsons" will be shot in a multi-camera format, with Robert Zemeckis of "Back to the Future" fame serving as its executive producer. Gary Janetti, who has worked on "Will & Grace" and "Family Guy," will be writing the series and executive producing. Janetti and Zemeckis are joined by Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine. ABC has already ordered a put pilot.

The decision follows a recent trend that finds networks reviving or rebooting old shows. "Full House," "Gilmore Girls," "Twin Peaks" and "Will & Grace" are just a few examples. With so much excitement building around the live-action adaptation of "The Jetsons," some have already begun dream-casting the roles.

Entertainment Weekly has put out a list of possible actors who can portray the Jetson family members. At the top of their list for George Jetson, the family patriarch, is Ty Burrell, who already stars as the lovable and funny Phil Dunphy on "Modern Family." As for George's better half, Jane, Christina Hendricks seems to be a good pick to portray the homemaker.

When it comes to the Jetson kids, the publication lists Dove Cameron as a top choice to play the silver-haired Judy, who is George and Jane's teenage daughter. Judy is known for her sense of style. Cameron, who is known for her work on Disney, has already expressed on Twitter her desire to bring life to the role.

genuinely one of my dream roles. thanks @EW https://t.co/XufEIpcnfc — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) August 18, 2017

Elroy Jetson, the youngest in the family, could be played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, who have already graced the small screen in "Big Little Lies." Finally, Fran Drescher would be perfect as the voice of the sassy Rosie.

No official casting news has been announced yet.