The Joker Movie Cast News: Warner Bros. Eyes Leonardo DiCaprio to Portray the Villain?

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, U.S. on March 2, 2014.

Reports have it that Warner Bros. Studio is eyeing Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Joker in an upcoming standalone film.

The news about DiCaprio possibly portraying the intricate character of The Joker came after it was confirmed that Todd Phillips would help write the movie. Phillips is known for his works in the films "Hangover" and "8 Mile."

Another surprise involving the building of the creative team for the movie is the addition of Martin Scorsese, who will work as the film's producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the same report claimed that Warner Bros. had other reasons in adding Scorsese than just wanting him to produce the film. According to THR's sources, the studio was hoping that this would make it easier for them to convince DiCaprio to join the film with Scorsese on board.

The report added, however, that Warner Bros. has not officially offered DiCaprio the role while Scorsese's deal has also yet to be finalized.

The Hollywood Reporter added that the rumor about DiCaprio's headlining the spinoff standalone film did not sit well with actor Jared Leto, who was brought in on "Suicide Squad" to play The Joker. Leto was reportedly "caught off guard" by the news.

Meanwhile, Leto is still signed to play The Joker for the upcoming "Suicide Squad 2" and a Harley Quinn spinoff movie.

On the other hand, no specific details were provided yet about the standalone The Joker film. However, it is believed to explore the roots of the great villain, which means the movie will primarily take place in the early '80s era of Gotham City.

This is seen as the studio's effort to let itself release more standalone titles that will not be greatly limited to continuing earlier films under the DC Comics universe.

No release date and production timeframe has been set yet for The Joker film.