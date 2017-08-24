'The Joker' News: Origin Movie in the Works; Character to Appear in 'Suicide Squad 2' and 'Gotham City Sirens'

Facebook/SuicideSquad Featured in the image is The Joker, played by Jared Leto.

When "Suicide Squad" hit the cinemas last year, people saw a different version of The Joker in Jared Leto's portrayal. Soon, the popular villain will be starring in his own spin-off film and will reprise his role in two more upcoming DCEU installments.

Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. and DC are currently in the early stages of working on a spin-off film that will tell the origin story of the Batman Universe's iconic villain, The Joker.

While Leto is reportedly reprising his role in the "Suicide Squad" sequel and in an upcoming feature film titled "Gotham City Sirens," which will feature a lineup of female DC villains, including his love interest Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the publication has revealed that he will not be in "The Joker."

Instead, the studio is looking to feature a different actor. This is because the film will be set in the early 1980s, which means that they may need a younger face to play the role.

"The Joker" will be co-written by Scott Silver, who worked on the "8 Mile" script, and Todd Phillips, who will also be directing and producing the film, alongside Martin Scorsese. As filming has not yet started, no release date has also been set.

On the other hand, despite the fact that "Suicide Squad" received plenty of critical reviews, a sequel has been confirmed. However, no director has been attached to the film yet. according to Screen Rant. The same goes for "Gotham City Sirens."

According to Variety, there might also be another spin-off on the way, which will center on the Joker and Harley Quinn's love story.

"This Is Us" showrunners Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are reportedly in final negotiations to direct the said film as part of the continuously growing DC Entertainment Universe. Not many details have been revealed about this project except that the studio called it a "criminal love story."