'The Joker' Origin Movie News: Comic Book Fans Decry Upcoming Film Project

Facebook/Suicide Squad Shown is a scene from last year's "Suicide Squad" featuring Jared Leto as Joker.

The announcement that Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are developing a movie to explore Joker's origin has drawn negative reactions from the fans.

While the news saying that Batman's most famous nemesis, the Joker, is getting his own origin movie, was welcomed by some avid DC fans, not everybody is happy with the decision.

Some opine that DC has already failed several times in its attempt to tell Joker's origin story both in the comic books and several "Batman" movies. While fans are most familiar with the version that the villain started as a frustrated comedian who resorted into crime because of desperation until he fell into a vat of chemicals, other versions of his origin just ended up leaving more questions rather than answers.

While the numerous versions of Joker's origins have thrown fans off their balance, others believe that the very confusion these numerous versions left works on the advantage of the character as it makes him more scarily mysterious. However, if his origin will finally be tackled in a solo movie, the Joker will become a relatable human to the fans and lose the very mystery that makes the character work.

Apart from unveiling the mystery that shrouds the character, fans also point out that Joker is already an overused character in many DC movies, specifically in the numerous "Batman" movies that have been made. For some, it is time for the character to take some respite from the movies, at least, even just for a while.

Meanwhile, as it has been revealed that the planned "Joker" movie is not part of the just-growing DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which means its story will be set outside the universe "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad," "Wonder Woman" and the upcoming "Justice League," "Aquaman" and "Flashpoint" share, some can't help but wonder if the "Joker" origin movie will already signal the end of the DCEU.