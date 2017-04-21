'The Keepers' News, Release Date: Netflix's New Version of 'Making a Murderer' Premieres in May

Next month, Netflix will look into the baffling murder case of Sister Cathy Cesnik in 1969 through the seven-part series "The Keepers." This series is poised to become Netflix's new version of "Making a Murderer," which debuted in 2015.

Facebook/thekeepers Promotional photo for "The Keepers"

"Making a Murderer" was a huge hit in the year it was launched. Last year, Netflix followed it up with the documentary titled "Amanda Knox," which tackled the trial, conviction and acquittal of Knox in the murder of an exchange student in Italy.

The streaming platform's upcoming true-crime documentary series, "The Keepers," will look into the investigation of the disappearance of a nun based in Baltimore. The most recent trailer for the upcoming series shows that the series will tackle the mystery and possible cover-up surrounding the death of Cesnik.

On April 19, Netflix dropped the trailer for the series, hinting at police, city and religious officials' corruption as ingredients for yet another successful show that is based on a controversial true story. It also teases that just like the streaming platform's previous true-crime releases, "Making a Murderer" and "Amanda Knox," "The Keepers" will be just as captivating and spine-chilling.

While the Catholic Church has been caught up in scandals involving sexual assault in recent years, the residents of Baltimore already dealt with the same controversy during Cesnik's time. The clip implies that the nun may have been murdered for questioning the priests at that time.

Cesnik, a nun and Catholic school teacher, went missing on Nov. 7, 1969. When she was found the following year, she was already dead. Five decades since her death, her story still haunts her community. Even until today, questions surrounding her life and death remain unanswered, and many are still trying to look for answers. That is what "The Keepers" is for.

The seven-part series premieres on May 19 on Netflix.