'The King of Fighters: Destiny' Episode 6 Spoilers: All-Female Martial Arts Team to Hit the Streets of South Town

The King of Fighters; Destiny Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese CG anime series, "The King of Fighters: Destiny."

The Demon Orochi may be nearer to South Town than it seems on the next episode of the Japanese original net anime (ONA) series "The King of Fighters: Destiny."

According to legend, some 1800 years ago, Orochi and his followers, known as the Hakkesshu, went on a killing spree, almost tipping humanity over the edge of extinction. However, the three clans of Kusanagi, Yasakani, and Yata used the power of the three mystical treasures to defeat and seal away the demon.

But the seal seems to be nearing breakage just as the world renowned King of Fighters (KOF) tournament has gathered some of the best martial artists in South Town. Will Kyo Kusanagi, who only wanted to participate in the said tournament, find himself embroiled in a much bigger battle than he has signed up for?

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode that was shown at the end of episode 5 shows a new group of familiar fighters hitting the streets. These fighters claim to be the strongest women's martial arts team, and with how they are able to bring their enemies down without even breaking a sweat, it seems that their claims may well be legitimate.

This week's episode also featured the life and times of one of the series' villains, Geese Howard. Having been kicked out of Stroheim Castle as an illegitimate son, Geese went out into the world to train and find his own strength in order to return to the castle and make good on his promise to kill his younger brother, Krauser.

He became one of the heirs of Hakkyokuseiken along with Jeff, who happened to be Terry and Andy's father. When they fought for the right to take the secret scroll, Jeff defeated Geese, making himself the target of the latter's revenge.

Geese vowed to become strong enough to retrace his steps and kill everyone who has ever tried to get in his way. It was for this reason that he ended Jeff's life. It is also for this reason that he is now one of the most formidable villains in the ongoing series.

A new episode of "The King of Fighters: Destiny" is released on Thursdays by Steam as well as by SNK on its official YouTube channel.