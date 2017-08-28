'The King of Fighters: Destiny' ONA Spoilers, News: New 3D Animation Series Is the Best Game-to-Anime Adaptation Yet?

The King of Fighters; Destiny Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese CG anime series, "The King of Fighters: Destiny."

A new original net animation (ONA) is currently making waves on the online gaming platform, Steam. First released on Aug. 3, "The King of Fighters: Destiny" now has four episodes available for free online.

This 3D animation series is based on SNK's popular "The King of Fighters (KOF)" games that debuted its first title in 1994. The anime series has a planned total of 24 episodes, each of which will feature the KOF storyline in brand new ways.

The series has gained very positive feedback from Steam users, with some even claiming it to be the best game-to-animation adaptation in recent years. One thing that fans found praise-worthy about the series is how the characters not only have their original voice actors, but they also act the same way they do in the games.

Although fans of the games may appreciate the series more, non-fans will also be able to relate with and find something to like about it.

The first episode of the "The King of Fighters: Destiny" began with Kyo and Terry's meeting, both invitees to the world renowned KOF tournament in South Town. The recently released fourth episode has also just brought Terry to the path of Andy, the little brother he has not seen in 10 years.

Terry and Andy decided to team up with Joe on a quest to take revenge on Geese for the death of their father — an event that drastically changed both of their lives.

However, it seems that Geese himself also has his own bone to pick with his brother, Krauser, and is about to declare war on his own flesh and blood as revealed in the preview for the next episode. How will Krauser fare in his upcoming battle with his brother? Will they be able to resolve their issues in a less violent way, or will there be no holding back instead?

A new episode of "The King of Fighters: Destiny" is released by SNK on its official YouTube channel every Wednesday and on Steam every Thursday.